Ararat Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000. Elastic accounts for about 3.9% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $151.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,023. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

