$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AON by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.81. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

