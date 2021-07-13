Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $228.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,359. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.