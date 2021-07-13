$57.97 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $228.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 1,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.53.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

