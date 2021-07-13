dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $696,080.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00052914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00886047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,360,018 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

