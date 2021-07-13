Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NYSE:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NYSE:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,349,320.00.

NYSE:TNDM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. 4,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,444. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

