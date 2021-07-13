Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00.

Shares of NYSE LRCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.51. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,409. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.