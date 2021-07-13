Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 458,654 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 458,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $3,187,645.30.

Shares of NYSE TTSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,137. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $394.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

