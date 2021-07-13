Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CFO Sells $3,426,690.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00.

AMAT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.74. 127,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

