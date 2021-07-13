Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 26,109 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.79. 42,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

