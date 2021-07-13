Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 23,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,717. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

