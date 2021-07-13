Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,648. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

