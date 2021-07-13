Veritable L.P. Sells 5,256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.04. 14,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.41 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

