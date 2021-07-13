Veritable L.P. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,772. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

