Robotti Robert Trims Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Robotti Robert cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. The Chemours comprises about 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $56,720,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE CC traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.