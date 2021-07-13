Auxier Asset Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 427,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

