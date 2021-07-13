500 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded down $22.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,187.06. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,152. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.47. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $904.00 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

