Titus Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,659,156. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

