Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 12,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,640,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.