Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.57. 31,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 948,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

