T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.58

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.58 and last traded at $149.34, with a volume of 76986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.