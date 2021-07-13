Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.58. 11,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

