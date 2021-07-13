Menard Financial Group LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

