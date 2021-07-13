Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

JNJ traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

