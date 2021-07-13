Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.39. 277,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $439.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

