Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.25. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.