Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $79.20 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $79.20 million and $50.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.