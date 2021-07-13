Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $845.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.99. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,444 shares of company stock worth $7,056,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.