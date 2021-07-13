Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,834.87 or 1.00175472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007206 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

