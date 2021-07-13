ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $561.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 749.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

