Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,546.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,505. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $171.28 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.84. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

