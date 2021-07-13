Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $79.56. 8,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
