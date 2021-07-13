Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $79.56. 8,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

