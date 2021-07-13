The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE:BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.