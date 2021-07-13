Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00.
DocuSign stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,961. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $298.75.
About DocuSign
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.