& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 30,266 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $3,605,588.58.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 58,891 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,515,142.15.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 141,109 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $13,158,414.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,873 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $5,783,667.84.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.01. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

