Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

