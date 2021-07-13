$1.98 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.89. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $709,830.22. Insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

