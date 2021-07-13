Putnam Investments LLC Buys 25,555 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $67,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,741. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.