$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,516. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

