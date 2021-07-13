Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. 8,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,411. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

