Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

