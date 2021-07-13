$0.72 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,556. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

