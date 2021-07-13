Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,356,000 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,829,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.