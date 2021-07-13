Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $33.58 on Tuesday, hitting $3,752.13. 139,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

