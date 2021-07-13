iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Decreased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

