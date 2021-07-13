Connacht Asset Management LP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Kura Oncology makes up 0.5% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connacht Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.