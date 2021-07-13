Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

