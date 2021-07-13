Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00.
Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.
About Workday
