$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,231. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

