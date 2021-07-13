Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,521 shares of company stock valued at $255,264,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

