Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Raised by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,934 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,129. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $109.86. 28,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,931. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

